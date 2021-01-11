RTA cracks whip on errant pvt bus operators

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Sankranti festival approaching, transport department officials have intensified vigil against errant private bus operators, ferrying passengers by charging exorbitant fare and plying without obtaining valid permission. Recalling previous instances of violations reported during Dasara season, RTA officials have decided to impose penalties on private bus operators and taxi/maxi cab operators ferrying passengers from Hyderabad to various parts of the State, especially to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, twin Godavari districts, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore cashing in on the demand, violating the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act guidelines.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra told TNIE that private bus operators earn a quick buck by exploiting passengers during Dasara and Sankrant i festivals. Keeping this in view, special enforcement teams have been constituted with motor vehicle inspectors (MVI) to crack the whip against operators and cabs near Keesara and Chillakallu toll plazas on Hyderabad - Vijayawada highway and at Kalaparru and Pottipadu on Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam highway, he said. Disclosing details of the drive, the DTC said that MVIs would conduct surprise checks between 8 pm and 12 am and again from 4.30 am to 9 am at Ramavarrapadu Ring Road, Kanaka Durga Varad h i a n d Ibrahimpatnam.

“During the drive, we focus on verifying whether the private buses have charged exorbitant fare from the pas s eng e r s, check vehicle documents, and also if they are adhering to Covid-19 norms issued by the Centre. In case of any violations, the bus will be seized on the spot, and an alternative vehicle will be arranged for passengers to reach their destinations,” Purendra said. The motor vehicle inspectors will conduct inspections at Garikapadu check-post and near Tiruvuru on Hyderabad highway to keep a check on illegal plying, overload of goods carriages, excess passengers in autorickshaws, non-payment of taxes and other road safety offences, the DTC concluded.