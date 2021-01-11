STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEC tries to allay fears of employees

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has suggested that the State government give priority to the poll staff in the Covid vaccination programme as a special case.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has suggested that the State government give priority to the poll staff in the Covid vaccination programme as a special case. In a press release issued on Sunday, the SEC said that certain apprehensions expressed by the employees’ associations came to the notice of the Commission. In fact, the Commission has always been concerned about the wellbeing of the poll staff and incorporated suggestions in the election proceedings, the SEC asserted. He said that political parties, which are important stakeholders, were in touch with the Commission.

They have spoken in favour of conducting elections and stated that there is genuine enthusiasm at the grassroot level. During the meeting held with the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary, the Commission suggested that the staff deployed for election duty be provided with quality PPE suits, face shields, gloves and disinfectants commensurate with the Covid safety standards, the SEC said.

The health department may also impart safety related training to the staff, he said and expressed hope that the measures will address the “genuine apprehensions” of the associations. “The Gram Panchayat elections are non-party based polls and will provide much-needed social leadership and facilitate the release of finance commission funds. In addition to this, there is a constitutional obligation to hold local body elections in the next few months,’’ he pointed out. Stating that the AP Civil Service officials have an impressive track record in rising upto serious challenges time and again like natural calamities and time-bond processes like elections in the past, he said AP is second to none. “We shall all collectively work for the success of local body elections with all the precautions, ensuring employees’ safety,” the SEC said.

SEC suggestions

Give priority to the poll staff in the Covid vaccination programme as a special case
Provide quality PPE suits, face shields, gloves and disinfectants to the poll staff
The health department may impart safety related training to the staff

Comments

