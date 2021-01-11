STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sunday is a Vegetarian Day in Kurnool village

On Saturday night, every household in the village clean his house and sanctify the kitchen for the auspicious Sunday.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Subbarayudu temple in Kothur village of Kurnool district | Express

Subbarayudu temple in Kothur village of Kurnool district | Express

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Generally, mutton and chicken shops do brisk business on Sundays. In Kothur village of Panyam mandal, the mutton and chicken shops remain closed on Sunday because consumption of nonvegetarian food is strictly prohibited on that day as per the age-old tradition. All the 400 households in the village strictly follow the tradition.

According to a legend, Lord Subbarayudu appeared in the dream of village elder Chenna Reddy a few centuries ago and asked him to install his idol and worship it on Sundays for the peace and prosperity of Kothur. The village elder duly obliged the Lord’s wish. He also issued a diktat directing villagers not to consume nonvegetarian food on Sundays. Later, Subbarayudu temple was built in the village. Now, the Lord is famous as Kothur Subbarayudu, said the temple priest Narayana Swamy. Villagers irrespective of caste and religion strictly follow the tradition and do not consume non-vegetarian food on Sundays. However, non-vegetarian food is cooked and consumed in other week days.

On Saturday night, every household in the village clean his house and sanctify the kitchen for the auspicious Sunday. Lord Subbarayudu is worshipped by all villagers on S u n d a y wi t h o u t a n y exception. The name of Subbarayudu is given to most of the children in the village for their well-being. “It is a tradition and we do not see any abnormality in it,” said a village elder, explaining its significance. Another unique tradition followed in the village is offering the milk drawn from the cow after it gives birth to a calf to the village deity first. “It is sacred and continuing the tradition passed down from generation to generation has ensured peace and prosperity of the village,” said Venkata Subbaiah, a farmer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vegetarian Day Kurnool
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp