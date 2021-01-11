Sunday is a Vegetarian Day in Kurnool village

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Generally, mutton and chicken shops do brisk business on Sundays. In Kothur village of Panyam mandal, the mutton and chicken shops remain closed on Sunday because consumption of nonvegetarian food is strictly prohibited on that day as per the age-old tradition. All the 400 households in the village strictly follow the tradition.

According to a legend, Lord Subbarayudu appeared in the dream of village elder Chenna Reddy a few centuries ago and asked him to install his idol and worship it on Sundays for the peace and prosperity of Kothur. The village elder duly obliged the Lord’s wish. He also issued a diktat directing villagers not to consume nonvegetarian food on Sundays. Later, Subbarayudu temple was built in the village. Now, the Lord is famous as Kothur Subbarayudu, said the temple priest Narayana Swamy. Villagers irrespective of caste and religion strictly follow the tradition and do not consume non-vegetarian food on Sundays. However, non-vegetarian food is cooked and consumed in other week days.

On Saturday night, every household in the village clean his house and sanctify the kitchen for the auspicious Sunday. Lord Subbarayudu is worshipped by all villagers on S u n d a y wi t h o u t a n y exception. The name of Subbarayudu is given to most of the children in the village for their well-being. “It is a tradition and we do not see any abnormality in it,” said a village elder, explaining its significance. Another unique tradition followed in the village is offering the milk drawn from the cow after it gives birth to a calf to the village deity first. “It is sacred and continuing the tradition passed down from generation to generation has ensured peace and prosperity of the village,” said Venkata Subbaiah, a farmer.