Yanamala seeks Governor’s intervention

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has appealed to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to ensure peaceful conduct of the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh. H e felt that the existing political situation warrants invocation of Article 356 (President’s rule) in the State. Refer ring to Article 243K(3), Yanamala said that the Governor of a state shall, when so requested by the State Election Commission, make available to the SEC such staff as may be necessary for the discharge of the functions conferred on the commission. As such, if the SEC makes a plea, the Governor has an obligation to allot the government employees for election duty, the TDP leader added.