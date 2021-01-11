‘YSRC government pro-poor, pro-farmer’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader dasari Jairamesh and former minister Vasantha Nageswara Rao said that the responsibility of the welfare of farmers, who are considered as the backbone of the nation, lies on everyone. The duo along with former MLA Dasari Balavardhana Rao, YSRC Vijayawada president Boppana Bhava Kumar and Prakasam DCCB chairman Madasu Venkaiah visited the ongoing national-level Ongole bull race and cows beauty competition being organised by Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Yarlagadda Venkata Rao at Siddhartha Engineering College grounds here on Sunday.

Stating that the YSRC is pro-farmer, they said that the government apart from fulfilling the promises made to farmers, is also coming up with more schemes for the benefit of farming community. They said that the Sankranti festival arrived a week in advance with the competitions being organised by Venkata Rao. They called upon the people to encourage the Ongole cattle. Later, they distributed prizes to winners of the competitions organised on Saturday and Sunday. On the second day of the competitions on Saturday, TTD chief YV Subba Reddy witnessed the event.