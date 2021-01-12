STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.5 lakh devotees relinquish deeksha

Addressing the media here on Monday, the temple official praised the police and district administration for their support, and said the relinquishment process ended on a grand note.

Artistes from Kerala perform at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  More than 1.5 lakh devotees visited the Kanaka Durga temple during the five-day Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment process which ended on Saturday, said temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu. 

Also, the temple atop Indrakeeladri received Rs 1.5 crore through the sale of laddu prasadams and darshanam tickets, and puja services offered. 

Addressing the media here on Monday, the temple official praised the police and district administration for their support, and said the relinquishment process ended on a grand note. He noted that the development works inaugurated by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at `70 crore will be completed in less than a year.

“In the first phase of the master plan, the Annadanam building, kitchen, tonsuring hall, toll plaza and hill strengthening works will be completed as we are aiming to provide more amenities to the devotees visiting the temple,” the EO explained. Temple trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu and others participated. 

