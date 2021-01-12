Amma Vodi beneficiaries can opt for laptop instead of money, says Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Launching the second edition of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme at SVGS College grounds in the city on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated his commitment to ensuring a good future for school-going children.

He announced that from the next edition of Amma Vodi, mothers of children pursuing Class IX to XII can opt for a laptop with high-end configuration instead of monetary benefit under the scheme. So the students can attend online classes without any hindrance.

Tenders for procuring laptops will be invited soon, he said. Promising Internet connectivity to every village in the State in the next three years, he said English medium education will be imparted in 55,607 Anganwadis (YSR Pre-primary Schools) from February 1.

In the second edition of Amma Vodi, Rs 6,673 crore is being credited into the bank accounts of 44,48,865 mothers, thereby benefiting around 84 lakh children. Jagan said he feels happy seeing the smile on the faces of his 45 lakh sisters across the State and is thankful to God for giving him an opportunity to help them. “Only education can ensure a bright future of children and every child from poor families should pursue higher education for better career prospects.

To make it happen our government launched Amma Vodi,” he explained. Jagan said the Nadu Nedu initiative has started yielding results in strengthening basic infrastructure in government schools. “The student strength in government schools in the state is 42 lakh now, compared to 38 lakh earlier. Around 4 lakh students studying in private schools, got enrolled in government schools with the strengthening of infrastructure and educational standards,” the Chief Minister said.

Rs 1,000 to be deducted from Amma Vodi aid towards Toilet Maintenance Fund

To ensure children attend school regularly, he said hereafter SMS will be sent to the parents if students are absent for one day and if it is for two days, local village secretariat staff or a teacher will visit the student’s house to enquire about the reason for his absence. Henceforth, Rs 1,000 will be deducted from Amma Vodi benefit towards the Toilet Maintenance Fund in government schools, which will provide the right to the beneficiary to question the school management if there is poor sanitation and unhygienic toilets.

Any complaints in this regard can be made on 1902 and the CMO will take immediate action, he said. Citing UNICEF and WHO reports, he said 12-23 per cent of drop out rate among girl students is due to lack of proper toilets and to prevent it toilets are being constructed in schools, he said. Jagan alleged that the opposition was creating obstacles to implementation of welfare schemes unable to digest the increasing popularity of the YSRC government and fearing for its own survival.

“Idols in the temples located in remote places are vandalised at night and the next day morning the opposition leaders try to visit them causing trouble. For what? Temple chariots are burnt and shortly Ratha Yatras in the State are set to begin. With what motive? When a good initiative is launched by the government, either two days before or after, an unsavoury incident happens to divert the attention of people. With what purpose? People should think about these things,” he said.

Those who demolished temples in the past, are now enacting dramas as if they are the most devout. Ignoring the plight of the common man, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s covert announces local body elections to hinder the welfare initiatives. “Those who are targeting temples today and may target schools tomorrow, so people need to be alert,” he cautioned. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav and others also spoke.