STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends schedule of panchayat polls

The High Court said SEC took decision sans proper consultations with State govt, elections will affect Centre’s vaccination drive.

Published: 12th January 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday suspended the panchayat election schedule announced by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

Hearing the petition filed by the State government, challenging the SEC’s announcement on holding the elections from February 5 to 17, opined that the SEC had not taken the decision in an objective manner. Justice M Ganga Rao, in his interim order, ruled that after carefully considering the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, the court prima facie came to a conclusion that the SEC notified the elections without proper consultations with the State government as per the Supreme Court order.

The court found that the SEC also failed to consider the inputs provided to it by the government objectively in proper perspective.

It opined that the decision was in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India. The SEC’s decision to conduct elections will certainly hamper and create hindrance to the mammoth vaccination programme taken up by the Centre and to be implemented by the State government to contain Covid-19 and its mutation. In the interest of public health, the SEC orders are hereby suspended, the Judge ruled.

Allowing the supplementary petition filed by the State government seeking interim orders, the hearing was adjourned to February 15.

Appearing for the State, Advocate General S Sriram argued that the SEC took a unilateral decision for conducting panchayat elections. He said keeping public health in mind and the massive corona vaccination drive in the State, they are opposing the elections at this juncture.

The AG further argued that the SEC has not considered the State government as a partner in the consultation process. “It disregarded our objections to conduct of polls at this juncture and reasons for the same,” he said.

Sriram said that as per the HC orders, panchayat elections should have been held by October 2018. However, it was not done and after the High Court’s intervention, the SEC started the election process for MPTCs and ZPTCs in March 2020 but did not issue notification for the polls. In the same month, when Covid-19 was in its initial stage, the SEC unilaterally decided to postpone the elections without even consulting the government, he argued.

Appearing for the SEC, senior advocate N Ashwin Kumar argued that once the election schedule is announced, courts should not intervene and the same was said by the SC on different occasions.

The court order is a vindication of the government, which in fact informed the SEC at a meeting late last week that polls are not advisable in view of the vaccination drive, as the government apparatus would be completely involved in the exercise. Meanwhile, there is a speculation that Ramesh Kumar may appeal against the interim order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh local body elections
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp