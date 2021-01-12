Andhra Pradesh's COVID positivity rate slips to 7.16 per cent after 1.23 crore tests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a yet another lowest singleday spike in Covid-19 cases in months, Andhra Pradesh saw its overall caseload grow by just 121 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am.

In the same period, 213 patients were discharged from hospitals and home quarantine pushing the total number of recoveries to 8,75,456, a health bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said.

Meanwhile, two more coronavirus fatalities were reported, one each from Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts, after which the toll stands at 7,131. The fresh figures brought down the active caseload to 2,450.

However, the state conducted less number of Covid-19 confirmatory tests than usual in a day: 30,933, which included 6,214 Rapid Antigen tests. The total number of 1,23,55,607 tests conducted so far has turned out 8,85,037 infections at a positivity rate of 7.16 per cent.