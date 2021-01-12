STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's COVID positivity rate slips to 7.16 per cent after 1.23 crore tests

Two more coronavirus fatalities were reported, one each from Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts, after which the toll stands at 7,131.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

COVID positive, COVID result

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a yet another lowest singleday spike in Covid-19 cases in months, Andhra Pradesh saw its overall caseload grow by just 121 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am.

In the same period, 213 patients were discharged from hospitals and home quarantine pushing the total number of recoveries to 8,75,456, a health bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said.

Meanwhile, two more coronavirus fatalities were reported, one each from Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts, after which the toll stands at 7,131. The fresh figures brought down the active caseload to 2,450.

However, the state conducted less number of Covid-19 confirmatory tests than usual in a day: 30,933, which included 6,214 Rapid Antigen tests. The total number of 1,23,55,607 tests conducted so far has turned out 8,85,037 infections at a positivity rate of 7.16 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp