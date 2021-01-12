STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC lodges complaint against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for 'objectionable' remarks

YSRC SC cell state coordinator MVS Mani and YSRC BC cell secretary S Prabhakar and others met the Urban ASP Supraja and submitted a complaint against Bandi Sanjay.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  YSRC leaders on Monday lodged a complaint with the Tirupati Urban District Police against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his “objectionable” comments against the party and his alleged bid to disturb communal harmony by asking voters to choose between Bible and Bhagavad Gita in the forthcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

YSRC SC cell state coordinator MVS Mani and YSRC BC cell secretary S Prabhakar and others met the Urban ASP Supraja and submitted a complaint against Bandi Sanjay. In the complaint, the YSRC leaders alleged that the Telangana BJP chief had made “communal and hate” remarks. The YSRC leaders demanded that the police take stern action against Bandi, including his arrest, and restrain him from making hate speeches in the future.

The YSRC leaders also submitted evidence, including audio and video clips of the BJP leader’s remarks and newspaper clippings, to ASP Supraja during the Spandana programme. YSRC State Nayi Brahmin corporation Director Pullaiah, District minority president Shafi Khadri were present.

