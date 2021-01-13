STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh achieves 101% NREGS person days target by December

Following the good performance of the State, the Centre allocated 4.25 crore more person days, taking the total allocation to 25.25 crore person days.

Published: 13th January 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Commissioner (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) M Girija Shankar exuded confidence of reaching the target in next two-and-a-half months.

Commissioner (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) M Girija Shankar exuded confidence of reaching the target in next two-and-a-half months.

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State registered 101 per cent achievement in generation of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by the end of December, 2020. As against the target of 21.85 crore person days, officials succeeded in generating 22.11 crore person days by December-end in the current fiscal.

In fact, the Centre allocated 21 crore person days to the State for the 2020-21 fiscal. However, following the good performance of the State, the Centre allocated 4.25 crore more person days, taking the total allocation to 25.25 crore person days.

Commissioner (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) M Girija Shankar exuded confidence of reaching the target in next two-and-a-half months. Girija Shankar said that after the State government submitted the details of the increase in demand for works under the MGNREGS  in the middle of the current fiscal, the number of persons days were increased by the Centre. 

“We have submitted the details of the reverse migration of labourers from Karnataka to Anantapur and Chittoor districts in Rayalaseema and also from Hyderabad to coastal Andhra districts. We have collected the data of the workers, who came back from other States, with help of the transport department and the same was submitted to the Centre, which considered the same and enhanced the number of person days by 4.25 crore days,” Girija Shankar explained. 

Stating that the State government is yet to spend Rs 1,400 crore for the fiscal, he exuded confidence on reaching the target as works of the Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, school compound walls are expedited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGS Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp