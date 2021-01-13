Andhra Pradesh achieves 101% NREGS person days target by December

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State registered 101 per cent achievement in generation of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by the end of December, 2020. As against the target of 21.85 crore person days, officials succeeded in generating 22.11 crore person days by December-end in the current fiscal.

In fact, the Centre allocated 21 crore person days to the State for the 2020-21 fiscal. However, following the good performance of the State, the Centre allocated 4.25 crore more person days, taking the total allocation to 25.25 crore person days.

Commissioner (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) M Girija Shankar exuded confidence of reaching the target in next two-and-a-half months. Girija Shankar said that after the State government submitted the details of the increase in demand for works under the MGNREGS in the middle of the current fiscal, the number of persons days were increased by the Centre.

“We have submitted the details of the reverse migration of labourers from Karnataka to Anantapur and Chittoor districts in Rayalaseema and also from Hyderabad to coastal Andhra districts. We have collected the data of the workers, who came back from other States, with help of the transport department and the same was submitted to the Centre, which considered the same and enhanced the number of person days by 4.25 crore days,” Girija Shankar explained.

Stating that the State government is yet to spend Rs 1,400 crore for the fiscal, he exuded confidence on reaching the target as works of the Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, school compound walls are expedited.