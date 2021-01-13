Andhra woman stabs man to death, surrenders before police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 20-year-old woman stabbed a man to death on the outskirts of Dharmavaram village in Kovvur mandal of West Godavari district late Monday night.

According to Kovvur Rural CI M Suresh Babu, the deceased was identified as Tataji Naidu of Tadepalligudem. He allegedly married Pavani secretly in 2019.

The woman killed Tataji as she found him cheating on her by having an affair with another woman. Later, she surrendered before the Kovvur police.

“A case of murder has been registered and investigation is on,” the CI added.