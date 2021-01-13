Approval given for IT/ITES SEZ

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A new Information Technology & Information Technology Enabled Services Special Economic Zone (IT/ITES SEZ) will be set up at Raidurg in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, said Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) development commissioner A Rama Mohana Reddy.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the VSEZ development commissioner said the Board of Approvals — the highest body to approve SEZs in the country — has approved the setting up of the IT/ITES SEZ in an area of 1.466 hectares.

He said as per the proposal submitted by the developer an investment of Rs 825.53 crore has been proposed for the project.

The proposed SEZ once set up, will generate employment opportunities to 17,500 people, both direct and indirect.