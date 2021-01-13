COVID-19: 197 infections emerge from 41,000 sample tests in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Close to 41,000 sample tests yielded 197 fresh Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh as the gross went up to 8,85,234 on Tuesday. A health department bulletin said 234 patients had recovered and two more succumbed to the pandemic in 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. The active cases are hovering around 2,400 as over 8.75 lakh people have recovered so far.

The overall infection positivity rate in the state skid to 7.14 per cent after a total of 1,23,96,593 sample tests. Krishna district accounted for the highest 49 infections even on Tuesday when Chittoor and Guntur districts reported a spike of 32 and 31 cases, respectively. The growth in seven other was less than 10 cases each, with the lowest of just three both in Vizianagaram and Kurnool.

With as many as 1,23,983 people testing positive in East Godavari so far, the district has reported the most number of Covid-19 cases, followed by West Godavari (94,071), Chittoor (86,630), Guntur (75,176) and Anantapur (67,516).

Vizianagaram, which is consistently seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases, has only 27 active cases left, followed by Srikakulam (59) and Prakasam (63). The highest number of active cases are in Nellore (430), Krishna (336) Guntur (354), and East Godavari (219).

Meanwhile, two more coronavirus fatalities were reported, one each from Krishna and Kadapa districts, after which the toll stands at 7,133. The fresh figures brought down the active caseload to 2,411.