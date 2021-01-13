Integrated pack house prepares to export veggies to Europe

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to provide healthy farm produce to people and at the same time help farmers effectively market their produce, Kosuri Balaji Agro Foods in Ayyanki of Movva mandal, Krishna, which owns wheat flour mills, started an integrated pack house — a facility where fruits and vegetables are received and processed prior to distribution to markets — in November, and plans to start exporting once the Covid-19 situation is under control.

Speaking to TNIE, Kosuri Srinivas Rao, its managing director, said the wheat flour mills have been in operation since 2016, and now they’ve also started producing jowar and ragi flours and supply them to the government for its YSR Sampoorna Poshana programme.

“In an islet near my native Ayyanki and in many other places, farmers cultivate different varieties of vegetables on a large scale. In the Nuzvid region, mango and banana are being produced in a big way. To provide a better market for them, we decided to start the integrated pack house with the highest European standards, so that the horticulture produce can be supplied to European nations.”

The fully-automated unit commenced operations recently on September 9, and received the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) recognition on December 4. A representative from APEDA visited the agro foods unit in Ayyanki and certified that the quality is as per European standards.

Srinivas Rao explained that the automated process in the pack house involves three stages of cleansing: pre-soaking —in which mud and other particles are washed; brush washing to remove any particle on the surface of vegetables/fruits; and the final stage of bubble washing through ozonation.