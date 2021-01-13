Panel to suggest modalities for affordable urban housing plots in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has constituted a committee to suggest modalities on procuring land in urban areas under Town Planning Schemes to make available housing plots at affordable price.

The committee comes on the heels of the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had asked the department to come up with a policy to roll out a programme to develop plots at affordable rates for the urban middle class.

According to an order, the committee will be headed by APTIDCO managing director Ch Sridhar as the chairman.