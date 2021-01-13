SIT initiates probe into Waltair Club issue

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun a probe into the Waltair Club lands issue.

SIT chairman Vijaya Kumar said the Waltair Club has been directed to submit original document of the lease agreement with regard to 31 acres in its possession.

Waltair Club lawyers, who met the chairman, have sought time till January 20. Vijaya Kumar said the SIT will meet once again after receiving a reply from them.

He said they were looking into the report submitted by the Collector in this regard. He said the SIT will submit its report on encroachments by the end of the month. Raja Gopal, a descendant of the Chetti family of Vizianagaram, said his forefathers had given 31.07 acres to the Club on a 99-year lease in 1900s. The SIT will reconvene next week.