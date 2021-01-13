Undavalli urges YSRC, TDP to stop blame game over attacks on temples, questions police probe 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has claimed that the accused in temple vandalism cases would have been arrested by now had the police given a free hand in their probe. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he claimed that a police constable was enough to arrest the accused in the attacks on temples reported in the State.

“The police have not made any headway in their probe into the spate of attacks on temples. This made the incidents mysterious,” Arun Kumar observed. Making a scathing attack on ruling YSRC and opposition TDP, he said both the parties should stop the blame game on the sensitive issue.

“The irresponsible remarks of the TDP and YSRC leaders are benefiting the BJP, which didn’t even get one percent of votes in AP in the 2019 elections,” he said, adding that he was shocked by hearing the statements of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, one of the tallest leaders in Indian politics, on the attacks on temples. “Chandrababu Naidu is a seasoned politician. But Naidu stooped to a new low by making unwarranted comments. No political party will poke their nose into religious matters and lose the vote bank,” the former MP said.

“YS Rajasekhar Reddy was a Christian, so is his YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Will Jagan dare to hurt the sentiments of the majority religion and spoil his political career?,” he questioned and said it (the attack on temples) was the handiwork of some anti-social elements. “While Jagan Mohan Reddy has indirectly targeted Naidu for the attacks on temples, Naidu alleged that temple vandalism incidents were happening due to ‘the Christian Chief Minister’,” Undavvali said.

The entire State is divided between Jagan and Naidu and an unhealthy situation is prevailing, the former MP observed and advised the ruling and opposition parties to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s speeches and spread the message of peace in the society. He, however, expressed anguish over the desecration of temples in the State. “Historical Ramatheertham temple desecration incident hurt the sentiments of the people. It is high time people join hands against the communal forces,” he noted.