STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Undavalli urges YSRC, TDP to stop blame game over attacks on temples, questions police probe 

Making a scathing attack on ruling YSRC and opposition TDP, he said both the parties should  stop the blame game on the sensitive issue. 

Published: 13th January 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has claimed that the accused in temple vandalism cases would have been arrested by now had the police given a free hand in their probe. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he claimed that a police constable was enough to arrest the accused in the attacks on temples reported in the State. 

“The police have not  made any headway in their probe into the spate of attacks on temples. This made the incidents mysterious,” Arun Kumar observed. Making a scathing attack on ruling YSRC and opposition TDP, he said both the parties should  stop the blame game on the sensitive issue. 

“The irresponsible remarks of the TDP and YSRC leaders are benefiting the BJP, which didn’t even get one percent of votes in AP  in the 2019 elections,” he said, adding that he was shocked by hearing the statements of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, one of the tallest leaders in Indian  politics, on the attacks on temples. “Chandrababu Naidu is a seasoned  politician. But Naidu stooped to a new low by making unwarranted comments. No political party will poke their nose into religious matters and lose the vote bank,” the former MP said. 

“YS Rajasekhar Reddy was a Christian, so is his YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Will Jagan dare to hurt the sentiments of the majority religion and spoil his political career?,” he questioned and said it (the attack on temples) was the handiwork of some anti-social elements. “While Jagan Mohan Reddy has indirectly targeted Naidu for the attacks on temples, Naidu alleged that temple vandalism incidents were happening due to ‘the Christian Chief Minister’,” Undavvali said. 

The entire State is divided between Jagan and Naidu and an unhealthy  situation is prevailing, the former MP observed and advised the ruling and opposition parties to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s speeches and spread the message of peace in the society. He, however, expressed anguish over the desecration of temples in the State. “Historical Ramatheertham temple desecration incident hurt the sentiments of the people. It is high time people join hands against the communal forces,” he noted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Undavalli Arun Kumar Andhra Pradesh temple theft TDP YSRCP
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp