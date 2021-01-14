STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

7 districts report less than 10 Covid cases in 24 hours, only 2,382 active in State

Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh went up to 8,85,437 with another 203 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh went up to 8,85,437 with another 203 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. With another 231 patients discharged from different hospitals during the period, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,75,921. The lone casualty in the last 24 hours increased the toll in the State to 7,134 and the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,382.  

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Wednesday, 44,679 confirmatory tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests so far to 1,24,41,272. The highest number of 41 cases was reported in Guntur district followed by 30 cases in Krishna and 27 in East Godavari. A total of seven districts reported less than 10 cases in the 24 hours with Nellore and Prakasam districts reporting the least number of cases, two each. 

East Godavari district with 1,24,010 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari (94,078), Chittoor (86,648), Guntur (75,217) and Anantapur (67,539).  At present, Vizianagaram has the least number of active cases, 32, followed by Srikakulam (62) and Prakasam (65). The highest number of active cases are in Nellore district (422), followed by Krishna (347), Guntur (308), and East Godavari (219).  

The lone casualty in the 24 hours was reported from Krishna. Chittoor with a total 845 deaths leads the table followed by Krishna (674), Guntur (667), East Godavari (636), Anantapur (597) and Prakasam (580). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp