7 districts report less than 10 Covid cases in 24 hours, only 2,382 active in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh went up to 8,85,437 with another 203 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. With another 231 patients discharged from different hospitals during the period, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,75,921. The lone casualty in the last 24 hours increased the toll in the State to 7,134 and the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,382.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Wednesday, 44,679 confirmatory tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests so far to 1,24,41,272. The highest number of 41 cases was reported in Guntur district followed by 30 cases in Krishna and 27 in East Godavari. A total of seven districts reported less than 10 cases in the 24 hours with Nellore and Prakasam districts reporting the least number of cases, two each.

East Godavari district with 1,24,010 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari (94,078), Chittoor (86,648), Guntur (75,217) and Anantapur (67,539). At present, Vizianagaram has the least number of active cases, 32, followed by Srikakulam (62) and Prakasam (65). The highest number of active cases are in Nellore district (422), followed by Krishna (347), Guntur (308), and East Godavari (219).

The lone casualty in the 24 hours was reported from Krishna. Chittoor with a total 845 deaths leads the table followed by Krishna (674), Guntur (667), East Godavari (636), Anantapur (597) and Prakasam (580).