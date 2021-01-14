STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt buys tomatoes from farmers  

In view of the distress of tomato growers with steep fall in the prices of the vegetable across the State, the department of agriculture marketing has intervened to address the issue. 

By Express News Service

According to Marketing department commissioner PS Pradyumna, the department is continuously monitoring the prices of agricultural commodities on a daily basis. When the agriculture assistant reported a fall in tomato prices, the marketing department intervened and purchased about 24 tonnes of tomatoes by participating in bidding/auction from December 21 to 28 and when the prices stabilised, the intervention was stopped. Again, a few villages have reported very low tomato prices. Now the marketing department will aggressively participate in the bidding and purchase tomatoes from January 15 onwards, he said. 

