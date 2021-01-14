Naidu ditched farmers, has no right to speak: Kolusu Parthasarathy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the previous TDP regime “dictatorial and anti-farmer”, YSRC MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy said TDP N Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders don’t have any moral right to speak on the issues of farmers, as they have “abandoned and cheated” them during its five-year term.

He was speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday. After almost eight months of getting rejected by people, Chandrababu is saying that he is still unaware of the reasons for the TDP defeat and blaming the voters, describing their choice as a “poor judgement”. Naidu believes that the agriculture sector is non-profitable and that it doesn’t contribute much to the growth of the State economy, and thus neglected it during his five-year rule.

“He never bothered to provide the minimum remunerative price for the farmers’ produce. In fact, his company, Heritage, purchases crops at lower prices and sells at higher prices,” he alleged. Parthasaraty said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing Rythu Bharosa benefit of `13,500 to each farmer every year, established Rythu Bharosa Kendras in every village and provided input subsidy of the crop loss within the same season.