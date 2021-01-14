Prakasam police conduct vigil to raise awareness on threat from sea

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The two-day sea vigil by the Prakasam district police along the coastline to raise awareness on the possibility of threats emerging through the coast concluded on Wednesday.The district executed this exercise as directed by the Principal Secretary, Home Department, on how to apprehend terrorists and other threats taking the sea route and prevent untoward incidents along the coast.

The exercise also focused on important places near the coast such as coastal villages, bus stops, railway stations, government offices and others. “The sea vigil programme was conducted for two days within the limits of Kothapatnam and Ramayapatnam marine police stations in Prakasam district,” said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal. As part of the programme, the Navy, marine police and district police have set up 16 pickets, 37 landing points, 13 village beats, 15 check-posts, two mobile parties, 10 quick response teams and strict bandobast with several policemen.