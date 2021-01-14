‘Scrapping farm laws the only solution’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the interim suspension of the three farm laws by the apex court was welcomed, farmers and water users’ associations federation said that scrapping of the said acts was the only way to address the issues raised by the farmers. The federation also noted that farmers may not take into confidence the members of the committee who had already expressed their views in favour of the three Acts enacted by Parliament.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, president of the federation and executive member of state Kisan Sangharsh coordination committee Alla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao lashed out at the Centre observing that it has no concern for farmers even as 60 of them died during the protest. “The farmers will not go to the committee as most of the members stated that they were in favour of the laws. So there will not be any resolution through it. Therefore, the Centre should scrap the acts in Parliament. After that, it should hold consultations on the amendments it wants to bring in and then take a call on the new legislations,” he said.