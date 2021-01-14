STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State govt diverting Central funds for farmers: BJP

The officer-bearers expressed dissatisfaction over the interim suspension of the three farm laws and constitution of a committee.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state unit of the BJP Kisan Morcha has alleged that the YSRC government was misusing Central funds sanctioned for the welfare of farmers by diverting them for state programmes. The office bearers of the farmers’ wing of the BJP also expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a committee in the matter of the three farm laws.

In the office-bearers meeting held in Vijayawada on Wednesday, state president of the Kisan Morcha V Sasibhushan Reddy alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s policies were against the interests of the farmers. 

“The State is diverting the funds released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the welfare of farmers. About `412 crore under the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and another `616 crore NABARD loan are available, but the State is not using them. As dues to equipment companies were not cleared, the micro irrigation activity is affected. The State government is making tall claims of supporting the farm sector, but there is no action on the farm mechanisation front,” he alleged. 

The officer-bearers expressed dissatisfaction over the interim suspension of the three farm laws and constitution of a committee. Stating that the Centre was ready to make changes to the laws, they appealed to the protesting farmers to submit their concerns to the committee so that they could be addressed.
Party national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar was also present in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP farmers
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp