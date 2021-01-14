State govt diverting Central funds for farmers: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state unit of the BJP Kisan Morcha has alleged that the YSRC government was misusing Central funds sanctioned for the welfare of farmers by diverting them for state programmes. The office bearers of the farmers’ wing of the BJP also expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a committee in the matter of the three farm laws.

In the office-bearers meeting held in Vijayawada on Wednesday, state president of the Kisan Morcha V Sasibhushan Reddy alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s policies were against the interests of the farmers.

“The State is diverting the funds released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the welfare of farmers. About `412 crore under the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and another `616 crore NABARD loan are available, but the State is not using them. As dues to equipment companies were not cleared, the micro irrigation activity is affected. The State government is making tall claims of supporting the farm sector, but there is no action on the farm mechanisation front,” he alleged.

The officer-bearers expressed dissatisfaction over the interim suspension of the three farm laws and constitution of a committee. Stating that the Centre was ready to make changes to the laws, they appealed to the protesting farmers to submit their concerns to the committee so that they could be addressed.

Party national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar was also present in the meeting.