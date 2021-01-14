Visakhapatnam: New control room on Beach Road

VISAKHAPATNAM: A new police control room was inaugurated near Kali Mata Temple on RK Beach Road on Wednesday. The control room was built as per the directions of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha. The control room is manned by an all-women team, for 24 hours a day and acts as a liaison to all personnel on duty from Fishing Harbour to Bheemili. With the help of technical equipment, the police there can alert their counterparts in Law and Order, Armed Reserve Police, Traffic, Marine and Community Guards wings on duty at various places on the Beach Road. To make the location of the control room visible from a distance, a balloon is kept flown at the place. The Beach Control room will be under the auspices of an additional DSP.
