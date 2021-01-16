STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4.04 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh, women exceed men

 Andhra Pradesh has a total of 4,04,41,378 voters and another 66,844 service voters as per the final electoral rolls released by the Election Commission of India on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has a total of 4,04,41,378 voters and another 66,844 service voters as per the final electoral rolls released by the Election Commission of India on Friday. Female voters (2,04,71,506) are more than male voters (1,99,66,737). East Godavari has the highest number of 43,12,739 voters, while Vizianagaram has got the lowest number of 19,00,934 voters. Following the instructions from the Election Commission of India, the office of Chief Electoral Officer in Andhra Pradesh took up special summary revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date.

As the upper limit of electors in a polling station being 1,500, the DEOs have taken up the rationalisation process before the publication of draft rolls and created 84 new polling stations and three polling stations were merged with other stations.

Now, the total number of polling stations in the State increased to 45,917 from 45,836. The total number of general electors in the draft electoral rolls published on November 16, 2020 was 4,00,79,025. After 4,25,860 inclusions (1.06 per cent) and 63,507 (0.16 per cent) deletions, there was a net increase of 3,62,353 electors that is 0.90 per cent over the draft electoral rolls.

