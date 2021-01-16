STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra  CM participates in Kamadhenu Puja at Guntur

Gopuja was organised in 2,679 temples across the State.

Published: 16th January 2021 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participates in the Kamadhenu Puja in Guntur district on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra  Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Kamadhenu Puja Mahotsavam jointly organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Endowments Department at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Friday to mark Kanuma, the day after Pongal when cows are worshipped.

Clad in the traditional attire of dhoti and kanduva, the Chief Minister worshipped the sacred cow. He took part in the decoration of Nandeeswara and Gomatha and performed sankalpam. He perambulated the Gomatha and offered prayers in a traditional manner as instructed by the priests. Later, he was blessed by the priests.

A large number of people participated in the ritual at the Municipal Stadium in the town. Bommala Koluvu, Gangireddula Ata, Kolatam and Haridasu Keerthanas were also part of Kamadhenu Puja Mahotsavam. Beautifully decorated oxen and cows were a cynosure of all eyes. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO KS Jawahar Reddy, Home Minister M Sucharitha, Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghupathi, MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, MPs, MLAs and other officials were present.

Gopuja at 2,679 temples
A large number of people
participated in the ritual at the Narasaraopet Municipal Stadium

