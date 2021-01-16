STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh's daily count below 100 for first time after 7 months

Covid positivity rate at 7% after over 1.25 crore sample tests; 232 patients recover in a day

Published: 16th January 2021 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a continuing trend of reducing number of new cases of Covid-19, Andhra Pradesh reported only 91 infections in a day—the lowest one-day surge in the last seven months.  Only one fatality was reported in the same period, after which the coronavirus toll of the state stands at 7,139. 

A government bulletin said the state performed a total of 31,696 confirmatory tests, including 4,962 Rapid Antigen tests, in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. Over 1.25 crore tests performed so far have turned out a total of 8,85,710 positives at a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent. 

Meanwhile, 232 patients were discharged from hospitals and home quarantine in the 24 hours. With the additions, the total number of recoveries climbed to 8,76,372. The lone casualty in the 24 hours was reported from Krishna district, where the aggregate rose by 12 new infections. As on Friday, the state has 2,199 active cases left.  

None of the 13 districts recorded 15 positives except for East Godavari. The one day growth in Guntur district was 14 cases and 13 in Kadapa  while seven other districts reported less than 10 cases each in the last 24 hours. Anantapur, Kurnool and Nellore recorded just one case each. 

After May last year, this is the first time that fresh Covid- 19 infections has fallen below the 100 mark in the state, which had reported 10,000 plus cases per day in September when the caseload was at its peak in the state.The lowest number of active cases are in Vizianagaram district (35), Srikakulam (52) and Prakasam (67); and the highest in Nellore (351), Krishna (322), Guntur (310), and East Godavari district (231).  
 

