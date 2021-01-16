Krishna, Guntur   receive 86,000 Covishield vials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district has received 42,500 vaccine vials as 36,000 health workers are scheduled to get the first vaccine shots at 30 centres, said collector A Md Imtiaz.“Three dry runs in the last one month have given sufficient training to all personnel to be involved in the inoculation drive,” Imtiaz assured during a review meeting here a day before the drive’s launch.

Similarly, as many as 2,466 people are likely to immunised against Covid-19 in Guntur district on the Day 1 of the campaign. The district has received a total of 43,500 doses of Covishield from the state government for the phase 1.