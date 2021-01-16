Missing for 10 years, mom of two reunited with family

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Punganur police reunited a 47-year-old woman from Anantapur district with her family members on Friday. According to Punganur SI P Uma Maheswar, Nagaratnamma hailing from Peddaregutudu in Anantapur district went missing 10 years ago. She has been living near pavements in Punganur for the last five years. Moved by her plight, locals started donating alms to her. “A month ago, we found the woman sleeping in front of the Punganur police station.

We gave her food for nearly a month. Based on the information given by the woman, we started looking for her family. The woman has two children and family disputes prompted her to leave the house,” he explained. On coming to know that the missing woman is his mother, Nagaratnamma’s son Vijay Kumar contacted the Punganur police. He thanked the cops for taking good care of her.