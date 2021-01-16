Somu to meet Mudragada Padmanabham, Kala Venkata Rao today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has formulated a strategy to invite former film actors and politicians into the party to strengthen it in AP. As a part of it, Somu is scheduled to meet former minister and Kapu community leader Mudragada Padmanabham, and former TDP state president and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao on Saturday.

According to a party statement, Somu is likely to meet Mudragada in Kirlampudi. The statement also claimed that Somu will meet Kala Venkata Rao, and Padala Aruna, another TDP leader from north Andhra.

Though Kala Venkata Rao categorically dismissed the speculation that he would join the saffron brigade, the BJP is likely to pursue him once again. The statement added that Somu has recently met film actress Vani Viswanath to invite her into the party. “We have been in talks with several politicians,” a BJP leader said.