TDP, BJP question DGP’s ‘U-turn’ on attacks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after DGP Gautam Sawang’s disclosure of political links with temple vandalism and false propaganda of such incidents on social media, leaders of both the TDP and BJP questioned the impartiality of the police department. Taking to Twitter, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh questioned as to why the DGP was “alleging” political links now. “The day before yesterday, during a press conference, the DGP reportedly said all such incidents were handiwork of thieves and insane people,” he pointed out. He sought to know if the DGP was “felicitated” by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sankranti.

The TDP leader asked as to why the attack by YSRC leader Pratap Reddy on temple priests in Omkara Kshetram was ignored and why no action was taken against a State minister for his “nasty” remarks against Hindutva. Lokesh observed that cases should be registered against the police chief first for his inability to prevent attacks on Hindu temples and failure to nab the real culprits. “The court should file a case against the DGP suo motu for misleading people with misinformation,” he said.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu accused the DGP of acting more like a YSRC official spokesperson than a responsible police officer. Echoing Lokesh, the TDP State chief questioned as to why the political links were alleged soon after allegedly stating that the temple incidents were due to animal attacks or handiwork work of insane people and thieves. He also condemned the arrest of TDP cadre, who forwarded the news on such incidents, by projecting them as culprits.

Another TDP leader and former minister KS Jawahar Reddy also found fault with disclosure of political links by the DGP and questioned his ‘inaction’ against alleged proselytisation. Meanwhile, condemning the statement released by the DGP that four BJP members were involved in false propaganda against temple vandalisation, the BJP State unit alleged that the police kicked off a political drama to mislead the people. The BJP demanded that the statement be withdrawn and sought an apology from the police for falsely implicating its members and accusing it of conspiracy.

In a statement, BJP State general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy alleged that the police was trying to cover up the “incompetent governance” of the YSRC. “The DGP stated that there was no conspiracy in these attacks just 48 hours prior to this announcement. Now, he claims that BJP activists are involved. They alleged that BJP members were involved in false propaganda on social media. What is the relation between false social media propaganda and vandalisation of temples? The police are trying to mislead the public. We demand that the statement be immediately withdrawn,” the BJP leader said. The BJP state general secretary claimed that people have lost faith in the Andhra Pradesh police.