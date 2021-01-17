19,108 health staff take COVID jab in Andhra Pradesh on Day 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city on Saturday.

A total of 3.8 lakh health workers in the State will be vaccinated in the first phase. B Pushpa Kumari, a health worker, is the first beneficiary to get vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh.

Nagajyothi and three other health workers were also vaccinated in the presence of the Chief Minister, who interacted with beneficiaries at the session site.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Perni Venkatramaiah and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and other officials were also present on the occasion.

A total of 19,108 beneficiaries were vaccinated as against the target of 32,570 at 332 session centres in the State by 8.30 pm on the first day. A total of 2,324 medical staff have been deployed for vaccination.

“At present, we have to check if the Co-WIN application can take the load of 1,300 beneficiaries per day in Andhra Pradesh. Hence, for the initial four to five days of the drive, we will vaccinate only 100 beneficiaries per day per site.

However, once the load capacity is clearly known, we can increase the number of beneficiaries per day as per the capacity,” Dr Joshua, technical support head, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), told TNIE.

Each beneficiary was given Covishield vaccine and kept under observation for the mandatory 30 minutes.Soon after being vaccinated, 43-year-old Radha, who works as a cleaning worker at the government hospital, fainted.

All beneficiaries to be tracked, kept under watch with tech help

She was shifted to the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) centre set up on the hospital premises.

She was examined by a team of specialist doctors. After the examination, it was diagnosed that she suffered anxiety attack because of the fact that she did not have breakfast in the morning.

“We shifted her to the AEFI centre and gave her the first aid treatment prescribed for such situations. She had partially lost her consciousness. Once she was completely conscious, we asked her name and address, which she stated correctly. We checked for any neurological imbalance and also for any cardiovascular complaint. We checked her blood pressure level as well,” said Dr Gopichand, HoD, Pulmonology Department, GGH. Eight more beneficiaries reportedly suffered similar anxiety attacks in the State and were treated.

Meanwhile, health officials said that all the beneficiaries will be tracked and kept under observation with the help of digital platforms. Village/ward volunteers have also been roped in, who will conduct a door-to-door survey to keep a track of beneficiaries for the 28 days gap between the two doses of vaccine.

A total of 4.77 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin were received by the State for the first phase. Covishield is being used for vaccination and Covaxin has been kept as buffer stock.

CM releases wall posters on vaccine

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy released flyers and wall posters to create awareness among people about Covid vaccine. Flyers and posters contain information about eight aspects of vaccination

Possible side effects of Covishield & Covaxin

The possible side effects of Covishield include tenderness at the spot, pain, fatigue, headache, chills, nausea, muscle pain, rise in body temperature and demyelinating disorder (very rare)

Pain at the vaccination spot, fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, dizziness, sweating, cold and cough, body ache and headache are the possible side effects of Covaxin of Bharat Biotech