‘Acting as per CM direction, Sajjala script’: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu lashes at DGP

Naidu said that the whole state had seen how the ‘Kodi Kathi’ (rooster knife) case and Vivekananda Reddy murder cases took place.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has accused Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang of acting under the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and as per the script of Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy without abiding by the laws of the land.

He pointed out that after reportedly saying that some “insane people” are responsible for the temple attacks on Bhogi day, the DGP changed his stand a few days later and attributed them to the Opposition parties.

“The YSRC activists, who are actually responsible for the temple attacks, are being saved from the cases. But those who are exposing these attacks are being implicated. No cases were filed on those who demolished the idols,” he claimed. Cases were filed against TDP leaders for visiting Ramatheertham, while there was no case against YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy and ruling party leaders who provoked the crowd.

Addressing a meeting of party Tirupati parliamentary segment leaders through a video conference on Saturday, Naidu said that the whole State had seen how the ‘Kodi Kathi’ (rooster knife) case and Vivekananda Reddy murder cases took place.

“Attempts were made to protect the culprits by terming Viveka’s murder as a heart attack. Even in the ‘Kodi Kathi’ case, false allegations were made against the TDP. In the recent Ramatheertham incident, a physical attack was made on Suri Babu, who was also implicated.

The government has failed to prevent the temple attacks and started muslinging on the TDP,” he alleged. Naidu demanded that the government explain whether the TDP was responsible for the attack on the priest at Omkara Kshetram in Kurnool district. The government owes an explanation to the people on the incidents at Simhadri Appanna Temple, Srikalahasti, Annavaram and Kanipakam”, he added.

