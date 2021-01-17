STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active COVID cases fall below 2,000 in Andhra Pradesh for first time since May

The additions made the overall recoveries climb to 8,76,698 leaving only 1,987 active cases after 7,139 deaths due to Covid-19. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when the vaccination drive against coronavirus kicked off across the country, Andhra Pradesh saw its active caseload fall below 2,000 for the first time since May last year. Also, no new death was reported in a 24-hour period, a government health bulletin said. 

Recoveries were nearly thrice as much as cases reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday. Out of the 25,542 confirmatory tests performed in the period, 114 infections emerged even as 314 people were discharged from hospitals and home quarantine.  Over 1.25 crore sample tests performed so far have turned out a total of 8,85,824 positives at a positivity rate of 7.06%. 

The additions made the overall recoveries climb to 8,76,698 leaving only 1,987 active cases after 7,139 deaths due to Covid-19. The highest number of 24 cases was reported from Kadapa district followed by 22 in Visakhapatnam and 13 in East Godavari in the 24 hours. Eight districts saw one-day surge of less than 10 cases each with Prakasam reporting the lowest number of infections of just one.  

The lowest number of active cases are in Vizianagaram district (34), Srikakulam (50) and Prakasam (65); and the highest in Krishna (292), Guntur (285), Nellore (278), and East Godavari (202).  Chittoor has registered over 846 deaths so far, the highest in the state.

