Andhra Pradesh government forms Architectural Board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday constituted the Andhra Pradesh State Architectural Board (APSAB) under the chairmanship of the Minister for Finance for standardisation of architectural designs, plans, elevation, cost estimates, etc.

The board will have a total 12 members, including the chairman. The government is making substantive investments in improving the status of civic infrastructure by creating new assets while also revamping/ retrofitting existing assets such as school buildings, hospitals, government office buildings etc for better service delivery and providing convenience to the public. Large investments are being made for the works.

It was observed that there was a need to establish a mechanism at the State level for standardisation of architectural designs, plans, elevation, cost estimates, and for ensuring that the outcomes are realised on the field and a series of consultative meetings were held with key departments. Finally, the board was proposed, which was okayed by the government.