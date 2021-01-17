Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan lauds efforts of Indian scientists on COVID vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated the Indian scientists behind the successful development, manufacture and distribution of the two Covid-19 vaccines for the nationwide launch on Saturday.

In a message, the Governor said the scientists with their untiring efforts have fulfilled the aspirations of the people of the country by making the vaccines available to people in a very short period.

The Governor also congratulated the officials of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, doctors and medical staff in the State for the successful conduct of the coronavirus vaccination programme for the health care professionals and frontline workers as per guidelines of the Centre on Day 1.Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz inspected the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Deccan Missionary School on Saturday. He stated that no cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from the 30 session sites in the district.

He said there has been no complaints from anywhere in the district and all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of vaccination drive have been taken. “The three dry runs conducted in December were of help for the vaccinators. Due to the dry runs, they are able to manage the situation properly on the first day,” he added.