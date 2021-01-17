Andhra Pradesh Home minister Sucharita launches COVID inoculation campaign in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination programme at NATCO Centre on Guntur government general hospital premises on Saturday.

ANM worker Ch Sridevi became the first person in the district to get the vaccine jab. Later, hospital superintendent Dr.Prabhavathi volunteered for the vaccine jab.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister explained the importance of vaccination in the ongoing to fight against Covid-19.

Collector Samuel Anand Kumar suggested that the recipients be careful for the next 45 days and follow all Covid-19 protocols.