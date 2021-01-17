STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honoured that we were chosen: Health staff in Andhra Pradesh elated after COVID inoculation

19,108 beneficiaries vaccinated against the target of 32,570 at 332 session sites across state on Day 1 of campaign

Published: 17th January 2021 10:03 AM

Health workers show official messages received after their vaccination. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A government hospital sweeper and nurses were among the first recipients of a Covid-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh as the programme was launched in the state by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

The frontline workers shared a mutual feeling: they all felt privileged to be among the first citizens who were immunised against a virus that has completely disrupted normalcy.

“We feel honoured that the government decided to vaccinate healthcare workers first. Our efforts over the last 10 months were truly recognised today,” said K Maria, a staff nurse at Vijayawada Government General Hospital. She was among the first 50 persons who were vaccinated at the hospital. B Pushpa Kumari, the first health worker and citizen to get the vaccine jab in the state, said: “I never thought that I will be the person who gets the vaccine before anyone else. By giving the first dose to me, they showed me and my work undue respect. A sweeper getting the first dose instead of a doctor who actually treats the patients is really worth appreciating.”

Talking about their struggle last year, many said they had stayed away from their families for more than a month when the coronavirus pandemic was at its initial stages. “When the pandemic was fairly new, all of us doctors were either accommodated at hospitals or in places far away from home.

I have a two-year-old daughter and it was so difficult to stay away from her. But we accepted the situation as it was and were always on our toes to justify the oath we took. Respect to our efforts was all that we ever wanted,” said 31-year-old Dr Priyanka Shetty.

The workers said they were assured that there was no reason to worry about the vaccine as a proper scientific research has gone into its development. “I took the dose and was kept under observation for 30 minutes. I have absolutely no complaints after the jab. Also, there is no need to worry as arrangements to address any medical emergency that may arise after the jab, are in place. Health workers must volunteer and take the shot without any fear,” said Dr Vijaya Bharathi, a private practitioner.

