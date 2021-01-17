Issue clarification or face defamation suit, Somu writes to DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after DGP Gautam Sawang issued a statement noting involvement of four BJP members in temple vandalisation incidents, BJP state chief requested the top cop to issue a clarification that no saffron members were involved in temple attacks, and threatened that the party will be forced to seek the DGP’s prosecution under criminal law, in addition to filing defamation suit, if he does not issue the clarification.

In a letter written to the DGP on Saturday, Somu said Sawang, being in a constitutional and responsible position, should not make confusing statements and create a false impression in the minds of the public.

“There is no BJP workers’ involvement in the attacks. Postings on social media are different from attacking the idols. Whereas the state police under your leadership utterly failed in protecting the temples and the idols, but intentionally, deliberately and carelessly issued the statements defaming and damaging the reputation of our party. Being the head of the police, you can’t support any political party, and similarly not supposed to speak against a particular party,” he said.

Requesting that a statement be issued by the DGP in this regard, Somu threatened that the party will seek his prosecution if he fails to do so. “We regret to inform you that if the above clarification is not issued by you, the party may be forced to proceed to take appropriate action for your prosecution under criminal law, and also file a suit for defamation and damages,” he said.

Earlier in the day, State general secretary and MLC PVN Madhav condemned the DGP’s statement and sought an apology. “The DGP himself came forward to accuse Opposition parties, especially the BJP. It gives us an impression that he is a YSRC spokesperson.

We condemn the DGP’s allegations and demand an apology from him. Of the 140 temple attacks and related incidents, 24 were related to major temples, and the police have not arrested even a single person responsible. Instead, it accused four BJP members and arrested two for sharing some forwards they received,” he claimed.The BJP leaders said they would soon seek the intervention of the Union home ministry in temple attacks and the attempts to use police to implicate BJP workers.