Officials race against time to complete works of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, other buildings

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s direction to complete the works of Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), YSR Health Clinics, Anganwadi buildings, compound walls of schools and Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCU) by March 31, officials have expedited the works to meet the deadline.

Though the progress of works of Village Secretariats, RBKs and YSR Health Clinics stood at more or less 40 per cent, the officials are of the view that they can meet the deadline set by the Chief Minister.

Stating that instructions have been issued to the District Collectors that every district should spend at least Rs 10 crore per week on material component, a senior officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department said that the Chief Minister issued directions to allocate works execution to Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply and Tribal Welfare Engineering Department for optimum utilisation of engineers.

As many as 3,849 Village Secretariat buildings out of the total 10,929 have either been completed or reached the stage of completion.

“Though only 35.22 per cent works were completed by the end of December 2020, we are confident of reaching the target by the end of March. We have grounded all the building works,” the official said.

When it comes to the construction of RBKs, as against the total 10,408, works of as many as 4,439 buildings (43.17%) reached up to slab level while 1,496 (14.40%) buildings completed slab and above status.

Explaining the progress of YSR Health Clinics, the official informed that out of the total 8,585, as many as 3,399 buildings (39.59%) reached above slab level, while slab laid for another 861 buildings (10.03%).

“We have also expedited the works of Anganwadi Centres, Bulk Milk Cooling Units and compound walls of schools,” the official added.

Progress of works