STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SIT intensifies probe into temple attacks in Andhra Pradesh

District SP Raja Kumari explained the progress of the investigation into the desecration of the Ramatheertham temple idol.

Published: 17th January 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

SIT chief DIG Ashok Kumar inspects Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

SIT chief DIG Ashok Kumar inspects Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM:  Special Investigation Team (SIT) head DIG GV Ashok Kumar on Saturday said that they have intensified the investigation into the attacks on the temples at various places in the State with the help of latest technology.

The DIG, along with Vizianagaram SP B Raja kumari and other SIT officials, inspected Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram, where some unidentified miscreants desecrated the idol of Srirama on December 29. The officials spoke to the temple priest and others in the area. 

Later, the DIG conducted a review meeting at the district police office in Vizianagaram.  District SP Raja Kumari explained the progress of the investigation into the desecration of the Ramatheertham temple idol.

Ashok Kumar said that they have been investigating the case to know the intention of the miscreants behind the attacks on the temples.

“The State government has taken the issue very seriously and deployed special teams to speed up the investigation. We are confident of cracking the Ramatheertham case soon with the support of the local police,” the DIG said. He also appealed to people to give information on the attacks on the temples to the control room by dialling 9392903400, which was set up at the State DGP office exclusively for the purpose. Additional SP Sreevivasa Rao, DSP P Anil Kumar, CCS DSP Papa Rao, SIT DSP RSN Murthy and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra temple attacks SIT
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi gets emotional as he thanks frontline workers during Covid-19 vaccine launch
Gallery
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp