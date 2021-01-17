SIT intensifies probe into temple attacks in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Special Investigation Team (SIT) head DIG GV Ashok Kumar on Saturday said that they have intensified the investigation into the attacks on the temples at various places in the State with the help of latest technology.

The DIG, along with Vizianagaram SP B Raja kumari and other SIT officials, inspected Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram, where some unidentified miscreants desecrated the idol of Srirama on December 29. The officials spoke to the temple priest and others in the area.

Later, the DIG conducted a review meeting at the district police office in Vizianagaram. District SP Raja Kumari explained the progress of the investigation into the desecration of the Ramatheertham temple idol.

Ashok Kumar said that they have been investigating the case to know the intention of the miscreants behind the attacks on the temples.

“The State government has taken the issue very seriously and deployed special teams to speed up the investigation. We are confident of cracking the Ramatheertham case soon with the support of the local police,” the DIG said. He also appealed to people to give information on the attacks on the temples to the control room by dialling 9392903400, which was set up at the State DGP office exclusively for the purpose. Additional SP Sreevivasa Rao, DSP P Anil Kumar, CCS DSP Papa Rao, SIT DSP RSN Murthy and other officials were present.