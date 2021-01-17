STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP scared that its links in temple attacks will be exposed: Anil Kumar

The minister said there was a conspiracy behind the vandalisation of the temples and alleged that TDP chief Naidu was aware of it.

Published: 17th January 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav (File Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar on Saturday lashed out at the TDP and the BJP alleging that the Opposition parties were trying to find fault with the DGP’s statement, which said 17 TDP and 4 BJP members were involved in attacks on temples, as they were scared that their involvement would be exposed. He questioned Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu and his party men if they could deny that those arrested were indeed from the TDP.

Addressing the media from YSRC party central office in Tadepalli on Saturday, the minister said that the DGP revealed the details of those arrested for involvement in temple attacks after a thorough investigation. “The TDP is making baseless allegations against the DGP as it is scared that its leaders’ involvement will be exposed. Can the TDP leaders and their chief Naidu come out and confidently say that those arrested don’t belong to the party? The TDP leaders are fine with destroying idols, but don’t want their leaders to be apprehended,” he said.

The minister said there was a conspiracy behind the vandalisation of the temples and alleged that TDP chief Naidu was aware of it. “For almost 10 months, Naidu stayed away from AP. But, after the attack in Ramatheertham, he immediately showed himself up there. The pattern of the attacks shows that they were orchestrated. Naidu and his party men are silent about the arrest of Bhuma Akhila Priya in a case in Hyderabad, but since those involved here are not big leaders, they are making noise. Not even a single member has been suspended by the party even after their involvement has been established,” the minister noted.

He rebutted the allegations that the government was trying to falsely implicate TDP and BJP leaders, claiming that TDP leader Lokesh could have been booked if the government really wanted to resort to such practices. “People are aware as to who will benefit from these attacks. Attempting to disturb the communal harmony is a big crime,” he added.

