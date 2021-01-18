Actual coronavirus caseload less than 200 in 10 Andhra districts; 165 new infections emerge 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state logged 161 Covid-19 cases, 251 recoveries and one death in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. Chittoor district reported the highest 52 cases while Kadapa logged zero in a day. Nellore saw 80 patients getting cured and its active caseload falling below 200, a health department bulletin said.

Visakhapatnam, where the toll is nearing 560, reported the only casualty in the 24 hours, after which the Covid-19 toll stands at 7,140. The overall recoveries climbed to 8,76,949 out of the 8,85,985 positives reported till now, leaving 1,896 active cases.

According to the bulletin released on Sunday evening, 36,091 confirmatory tests including 7,544 Rapid Antigen tests were performed in the state in a day. The total number of tests performed so far stand at 1,25,76,272, after which the positivity rate further declined to 7.04 per cent.

Krishna district saw a single-day surge of 26 infections and Guntur 19 even as seven other districts recorded less than 10 cases each. East Godavari district has registered the most number of infections till now, 1,24,067, followed by West Godavari (94,103), Chittoor (86,785), Guntur (75,282) and Anantapur (67,558). Out of the 13 districts, eight have more than 60,000 caseload.

The least number of active cases of 35 are in Vizianagaram--which also has the lowest number of positives (41,106). Only Krishna district now has 300 active cases, Guntur 280 and East Godavari 206 while the remaining 10 districts have less than 200 each. The lowest fatality rate in the state is in Vizianagaram.

In one week, 243 patients have recovered in Nellore while only 39 new cases were added.