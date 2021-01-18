STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Actual coronavirus caseload less than 200 in 10 Andhra districts; 165 new infections emerge 

Krishna district saw a single-day surge of 26 infections and Guntur 19 even as seven other districts recorded less than 10 cases each. 

Published: 18th January 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state logged 161 Covid-19 cases, 251 recoveries and one death in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. Chittoor district reported the highest 52 cases while Kadapa logged zero in a day. Nellore saw 80 patients getting cured and its active caseload falling below 200, a health department bulletin said.

Visakhapatnam, where the toll is nearing 560, reported the only casualty in the 24 hours, after which the Covid-19 toll stands at 7,140. The overall recoveries climbed to 8,76,949 out of the 8,85,985 positives reported till now, leaving 1,896 active cases.  

According to the bulletin released on Sunday evening, 36,091 confirmatory tests including 7,544 Rapid Antigen tests were performed in the state in a day. The total number of tests performed so far stand at 1,25,76,272, after which the positivity rate further declined to 7.04 per cent. 

Krishna district saw a single-day surge of 26 infections and Guntur 19 even as seven other districts recorded less than 10 cases each. East Godavari district has registered the most number of infections till now, 1,24,067, followed by West Godavari (94,103), Chittoor (86,785), Guntur (75,282) and Anantapur (67,558). Out of the 13 districts, eight have more than 60,000 caseload. 

The least number of active cases of 35 are in Vizianagaram--which also has the lowest number of positives (41,106). Only Krishna district now has 300 active cases, Guntur 280 and East Godavari 206 while the remaining 10 districts have less than 200 each. The lowest fatality rate in the state is in Vizianagaram.
In one week, 243 patients have recovered in Nellore while only 39 new cases were added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Andhra coronavirus
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp