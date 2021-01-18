APERC public hearing on ARR, tariff from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The public hearing by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) on aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and retail supply tariff for 2021-22 will begin on Monday and continue for three days via video conference. Arrangements have been made at various distribution companies’ — APSPDCL, APCPDCL, APEPDCL — offices in each district to enable the registered objector/stakeholder to present their views/objections to the commission.

Each stakeholder/objector will be given 15 minutes to present their arguments before the commission chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and other members. Objections/suggestions by unregistered people will also be heard at the end of the day, if time permits, after the completion of the scheduled participants. The proceedings will be streamed live and can be accessed by visiting http://www.eliveevents.com/apercpublichearing/.