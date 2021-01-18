Elephant kills shepherd in Chittoor district

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A shepherd was trampled to death by an elephant at Talupulapalle village in Puthalapattu mandal on Sunday. The victim was identified as Abulaiah (55).

According to reports reaching the district headquarters, a herd of elephants have been wandering in the forest area on Chittoor - Tamil Nadu and Chittoor - Karnataka borders for the last few days. On Sunday, the elephants strayed into agriculture fields at Nandikonda close to Talupalapalle. On noticing the elephant herd, Abulaiah tried to take his sheep away from the place. But he could not escape from the marauding herd of elephants and he was trampled to death by a wild elephant. Later, the elephant herd moved close to a human habitation and strayed into agriculture fields at Eguvaguluru in Puttur mandal.