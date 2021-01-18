Man arrested for stealing brass idols in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban police solved an idol theft case within two hours on Sunday. A complaint was filed at the Kothapet police station at 10:30 am on Sunday that brass idols of Kusuma Haranatha were missing at The Indian Chamber of Commerce Building near Jinnah Tower Centre. Police formed three teams as per the directions of East DSP Sitaramaiah and Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy to nab the culprits.

Around 12:30 pm, a police team noticed a person carrying the brass idols near Katta Vari Street and arrested him. The accused was identified as Polisetti Durga (21). The police registered cases against the accused under Sections 454 and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and recovered the idols from him.