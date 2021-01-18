STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTA files 95 cases against private operators in Krishna

Agents double bus fares as festive season ends; passengers say special services by APSRTC inadequate to meet passenger rush.

Published: 18th January 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada witnesses heavy rush of passengers on Sunday night I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As Sankranti festive season concluded on Sunday, commuters who preferred to reach their workplaces in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai from their home towns were fleeced by private travel operators. Cashing in on the long weekend and festival holidays, the private bus operators doubled the fare. Similar is the case with the passengers who travelled to their workplaces from their hometowns on Sunday. 

A section of passengers near Benz Circle and Hanumanpeta in the city have appealed to the State government to enact a law to initiate action against the private travel operators for fleecing the passengers. “It has become a routine affair for us to spend more from our pockets during the festive season. This year too, the APSRTC has announced special buses during the Sankranti festive season. But they cannot meet the actual passenger rush during the festive season. Steps should be taken by the government to enact a law allowing the private bus operators to charge ticket fare on the lines of APSRTC,” said D Vishnu Vardhan, a private employee travelling to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, private bus operators have claimed that they are facing severe operational losses due to Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons including steep rise in diesel price, toll charges, prices of spare parts, insurance premium and motor vehicle tax. “Festive season is the only time where we can recover our losses. Most of the buses run empty in the return journey,’’ said Ch Ravindranath, a private bus operator. 
Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra told TNIE that to encash the festive season, several private bus operators in the district have doubled the ticket fare. 

Upon receiving complaints from passengers, the special enforcement teams constituted with motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) registered 95 cases against private bus operators under the Motor Vehicles Act for fleecing the passengers by collecting exorbitant fares during Sankranti festive season. Of the total 95 cases, 74 were registered for carrying merchandise goods, exorbitant fares (12), without tax (1) and others (8), he said. “Simultaneous raids will be carried out across the district in the next couple of days and violators will be penalised under the MV Act  Act,’’ he added.

Ticket fare hiked
The usual non-AC ticket fare to Hyderabad from Vijayawada which ranges between Rs 400 and Rs 600 was around Rs 800 to Rs 1,500 during this Sankranti festive season, say passengers. It has become a routinte affair, they lamented 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra buses Andhra bus fare
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp