SI suspended for dereliction of duty in Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu placed one Sub-Inspector attached to Chatrai police station under suspension for dereliction of duty. According to sources in the police department, SI Siva Narayana reportedly took five persons into custody in the first week of January after they were caught red-handed while playing poker in a house under Chatrai police station limits. But the SI did not file any case against them and let them free by cutting a deal with the gamblers.

Having learnt about the incident, SP Ravindranath Babu ordered a departmental inquiry which revealed that SI Siva Narayana failed to discharge his duties diligently and colluded with the accused for his own benefit. The SP warned of stern action against the police personnel found to be negligent in their duties.