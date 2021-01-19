14,606 Covishield jabs, 293 sessions by end of day 3 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the third day of the Covid-19 inoculation exercise, Andhra Pradesh vaccinated a total of 14,606 healthcare workers. While East Godavari vaccinated the most number of beneficiaries (1,923), Krishna district had the least number of recipients (473).

No case of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported on Monday, when the state conducted 293 sessions out of the 294 planned. Srikakulam district missed its target of 18 by one session.

The beneficiaries who were scheduled to take the jab on Sunday but could not, were allowed to take the shot on Monday. Health workers have been provided a buffer period of one day.